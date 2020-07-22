All apartments in Maryland City
8308 Green Grass Road

8308 Green Grass Road · No Longer Available
Location

8308 Green Grass Road, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
playground
pool
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 10 th. This great townhome is totally updated. Located in the peaceful community of Russett. Main level has hardwood flooring, remodeled kitchen, granite counter tops, pantry, bright open living room, slider to deck, powder room, open stairway with new carpet. Third level hosts two nice size bedrooms, ample closet space, two full baths, new washer/dryer. Bottom level has new carpet, office/den/playroom/workout room with door to backyard. Home is in pristine condition! Minutes from shopping and dining. Convenient to Ft Meade, NSA, airport, a commuter dream location. Enjoy all the amenities Russett has to offer, pool, clubhouse, playground and walking trails. For showings please contact Joyce 410 988 3010.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 Green Grass Road have any available units?
8308 Green Grass Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8308 Green Grass Road have?
Some of 8308 Green Grass Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 Green Grass Road currently offering any rent specials?
8308 Green Grass Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 Green Grass Road pet-friendly?
No, 8308 Green Grass Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 8308 Green Grass Road offer parking?
No, 8308 Green Grass Road does not offer parking.
Does 8308 Green Grass Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8308 Green Grass Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 Green Grass Road have a pool?
Yes, 8308 Green Grass Road has a pool.
Does 8308 Green Grass Road have accessible units?
No, 8308 Green Grass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 Green Grass Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8308 Green Grass Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8308 Green Grass Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8308 Green Grass Road does not have units with air conditioning.
