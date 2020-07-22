8308 Green Grass Road

Amenities

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 10 th. This great townhome is totally updated. Located in the peaceful community of Russett. Main level has hardwood flooring, remodeled kitchen, granite counter tops, pantry, bright open living room, slider to deck, powder room, open stairway with new carpet. Third level hosts two nice size bedrooms, ample closet space, two full baths, new washer/dryer. Bottom level has new carpet, office/den/playroom/workout room with door to backyard. Home is in pristine condition! Minutes from shopping and dining. Convenient to Ft Meade, NSA, airport, a commuter dream location. Enjoy all the amenities Russett has to offer, pool, clubhouse, playground and walking trails. For showings please contact Joyce 410 988 3010.