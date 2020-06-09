3700 Claymont Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Very large end unit, garage townhouse available for rent. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. A large family room is on the lower level. The next level boasts an eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances as well as a laundry area with washer and dryer.. a half bath and an open concept with a dining area and gas fireplace in the living room. Top level has plenty of closets with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Dogs accepted. Close to 295, shops and restaurants! Min salary is $72k a year. Property is move in ready Text 301-358-6191 with questions.