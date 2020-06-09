All apartments in Maryland City
Find more places like 3700 Claymont Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maryland City, MD
/
3700 Claymont Street - 1
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

3700 Claymont Street - 1

3700 Claymont Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maryland City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3700 Claymont Place, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very large end unit, garage townhouse available for rent. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. A large family room is on the lower level. The next level boasts an eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances as well as a laundry area with washer and dryer.. a half bath and an open concept with a dining area and gas fireplace in the living room. Top level has plenty of closets with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Dogs accepted. Close to 295, shops and restaurants! Min salary is $72k a year. Property is move in ready Text 301-358-6191 with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Claymont Street - 1 have any available units?
3700 Claymont Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3700 Claymont Street - 1 have?
Some of 3700 Claymont Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Claymont Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Claymont Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Claymont Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Claymont Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Claymont Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Claymont Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 3700 Claymont Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 Claymont Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Claymont Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3700 Claymont Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Claymont Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3700 Claymont Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Claymont Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Claymont Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Claymont Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3700 Claymont Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr
Maryland City, MD 20724
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd
Maryland City, MD 20724
Ashley Apartments
3472 Andrew Ct
Maryland City, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Maryland City 1 BedroomsMaryland City 2 Bedrooms
Maryland City Apartments with GymMaryland City Dog Friendly Apartments
Maryland City Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MD
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University