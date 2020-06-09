Rent Calculator
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:05 PM

3673 DUCKHORN WAY
3673 Duckhorn Way
No Longer Available
Location
3673 Duckhorn Way, Maryland City, MD 20724
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the 1st to enjoy this Brand New Townhouse in the new neighborhood. Features 3 bedroom with 2 full and 2 half bathroom as well as one attached garage. This will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3673 DUCKHORN WAY have any available units?
3673 DUCKHORN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maryland City, MD
.
Is 3673 DUCKHORN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3673 DUCKHORN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3673 DUCKHORN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3673 DUCKHORN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maryland City
.
Does 3673 DUCKHORN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3673 DUCKHORN WAY offers parking.
Does 3673 DUCKHORN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3673 DUCKHORN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3673 DUCKHORN WAY have a pool?
No, 3673 DUCKHORN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3673 DUCKHORN WAY have accessible units?
No, 3673 DUCKHORN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3673 DUCKHORN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3673 DUCKHORN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3673 DUCKHORN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3673 DUCKHORN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
