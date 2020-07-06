3653 DUCKHORN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Great Location 3 Min from MARC train, I-95, Rt 295, Rt 198. Over 2,000 Sq ft with top of line upgrades throughout. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full and 2 Half Bathrooms, Recreation room, One car garage and much more. Main level consists of open floor plan with huge Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Cooking, Expansive Center Island, and Recessed Lighting. Kitchen leads to large deck which backs to wooded area. Hardwood floors through out Main Level, Wall-to-Wall Carpeting on Second Level, Beautiful Ceramic Tiles and Granite Countertops in Bathrooms, Walk-In Closet, and Plenty of Natural Lighting. Great privacy and ideal for entertaining. Huge Rec Room with walkout. Energy Efficient Appliances. Conveniently located near Shopping, Restaurants, Good Credit Only. Sorry, no Pet no Smoking.