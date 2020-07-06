All apartments in Maryland City
Find more places like 3653 DUCKHORN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maryland City, MD
/
3653 DUCKHORN WAY
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:36 PM

3653 DUCKHORN WAY

3653 Duckhorn Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maryland City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3653 Duckhorn Way, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Great Location 3 Min from MARC train, I-95, Rt 295, Rt 198. Over 2,000 Sq ft with top of line upgrades throughout. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full and 2 Half Bathrooms, Recreation room, One car garage and much more. Main level consists of open floor plan with huge Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Cooking, Expansive Center Island, and Recessed Lighting. Kitchen leads to large deck which backs to wooded area. Hardwood floors through out Main Level, Wall-to-Wall Carpeting on Second Level, Beautiful Ceramic Tiles and Granite Countertops in Bathrooms, Walk-In Closet, and Plenty of Natural Lighting. Great privacy and ideal for entertaining. Huge Rec Room with walkout. Energy Efficient Appliances. Conveniently located near Shopping, Restaurants, Good Credit Only. Sorry, no Pet no Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 DUCKHORN WAY have any available units?
3653 DUCKHORN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3653 DUCKHORN WAY have?
Some of 3653 DUCKHORN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3653 DUCKHORN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3653 DUCKHORN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 DUCKHORN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3653 DUCKHORN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 3653 DUCKHORN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3653 DUCKHORN WAY offers parking.
Does 3653 DUCKHORN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3653 DUCKHORN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 DUCKHORN WAY have a pool?
No, 3653 DUCKHORN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3653 DUCKHORN WAY have accessible units?
No, 3653 DUCKHORN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 DUCKHORN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3653 DUCKHORN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3653 DUCKHORN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3653 DUCKHORN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashley Apartments
3472 Andrew Ct
Maryland City, MD 20724
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr
Maryland City, MD 20724
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd
Maryland City, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Maryland City 1 BedroomsMaryland City 2 Bedrooms
Maryland City Apartments with GymMaryland City Dog Friendly Apartments
Maryland City Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MD
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University