Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

3373 wye mills S

3373 Wye Mills South · No Longer Available
Location

3373 Wye Mills South, Maryland City, MD 20724
Maryland City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Available 07/01/20 3373 Wye Mills - RENT TO OWN/NO CREDIT CHECK! - Property Id: 246238

RENT TO OWN ONLY

NO CREDIT CHECK OR BANK QUALIFYING!

Downpayment IS Required.

RENT TO OWN ONLY!

3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom downstairs and 2 full baths. Basement is fully finished.

Pre-qualify at the following link (Copy and paste in browser and complete accurately)

https://forms.gle/53QVdxgTjmNHNHk17

CONTACT US NOW 443-230-4264

Note: Do not apply until you are pre-qualified by our company and we give direction to apply. Open house will be scheduled for pre-qualified tenant buyers only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246238
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3373 wye mills S have any available units?
3373 wye mills S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3373 wye mills S have?
Some of 3373 wye mills S's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3373 wye mills S currently offering any rent specials?
3373 wye mills S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3373 wye mills S pet-friendly?
No, 3373 wye mills S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 3373 wye mills S offer parking?
No, 3373 wye mills S does not offer parking.
Does 3373 wye mills S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3373 wye mills S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3373 wye mills S have a pool?
No, 3373 wye mills S does not have a pool.
Does 3373 wye mills S have accessible units?
No, 3373 wye mills S does not have accessible units.
Does 3373 wye mills S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3373 wye mills S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3373 wye mills S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3373 wye mills S does not have units with air conditioning.
