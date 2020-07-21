3373 wye mills S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 07/01/20 3373 Wye Mills - RENT TO OWN/NO CREDIT CHECK! - Property Id: 246238



RENT TO OWN ONLY



NO CREDIT CHECK OR BANK QUALIFYING!



Downpayment IS Required.



3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom downstairs and 2 full baths. Basement is fully finished.



Pre-qualify at the following link (Copy and paste in browser and complete accurately)



https://forms.gle/53QVdxgTjmNHNHk17



CONTACT US NOW 443-230-4264



Note: Do not apply until you are pre-qualified by our company and we give direction to apply. Open house will be scheduled for pre-qualified tenant buyers only

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246238

No Dogs Allowed



