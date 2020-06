Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

%%%%BASEMENT RENTAL%%%BASEMENT RENTAL%%%%AGENTS THIS IS BASEMENT FOR RENT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. . ONE BEDROOM ONE FULL BATHROOM WITH KITCHEN. REFRIGERATOR, ELECTRIC STOVE, SINK, .BATHROOM HAS A TUB...WHOLE WHOLE BOTTOM LEVEL HAS WOOD FLOORING. SEPARATE ENTRANCE THROUGH THE BACK OF THE HOUSE. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. THIS IS A PRIVATE PROPERTY/RESIDENTS. AGENTS MUST ACCOMPANY THEIR CLIENTS ALL TIME. FOR PRIVATE SHOWING CONTACT ALTERNATE AGENT RICH 202-340-0575