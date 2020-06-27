13504 Old Marlboro Pike

Amenities

Beautiful Master Bedroom Suite with hard wood floors, large ergonomic closet, personal full size bathroom and laundry room. Location is in a split level three-story four-bedroom house with two other house mates living in separate rooms with own bathrooms. Home is in a nice quite neighborhood 10 minutes from Andrews Air Force Base, 10 minutes from Rosaryville State Park, 20 minutes from Old Town and MGM, and 30 minutes from DIA or Pentagon depending on time of day. Use and access to entire house and fenced in patio area, full speed internet 940/880 Mbps (Verizon Fios/fastest available) included, Wii U and 65" TV w cable included in living room. I have a Shepard dog who stays outside and is very friendly. Electric and utilities are split depending on use but usually no more than $100.



