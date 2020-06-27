All apartments in Marlboro Village
13504 Old Marlboro Pike

13504 Old Marlboro Pike
Location

13504 Old Marlboro Pike, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Master Bedroom Suite with hard wood floors, large ergonomic closet, personal full size bathroom and laundry room. Location is in a split level three-story four-bedroom house with two other house mates living in separate rooms with own bathrooms. Home is in a nice quite neighborhood 10 minutes from Andrews Air Force Base, 10 minutes from Rosaryville State Park, 20 minutes from Old Town and MGM, and 30 minutes from DIA or Pentagon depending on time of day. Use and access to entire house and fenced in patio area, full speed internet 940/880 Mbps (Verizon Fios/fastest available) included, Wii U and 65" TV w cable included in living room. I have a Shepard dog who stays outside and is very friendly. Electric and utilities are split depending on use but usually no more than $100.

If Interested, please respond to this listing or you can also email: amyforza@yahoo.com, I will respond to either.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13504 Old Marlboro Pike have any available units?
13504 Old Marlboro Pike doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 13504 Old Marlboro Pike have?
Some of 13504 Old Marlboro Pike's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13504 Old Marlboro Pike currently offering any rent specials?
13504 Old Marlboro Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13504 Old Marlboro Pike pet-friendly?
Yes, 13504 Old Marlboro Pike is pet friendly.
Does 13504 Old Marlboro Pike offer parking?
Yes, 13504 Old Marlboro Pike offers parking.
Does 13504 Old Marlboro Pike have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13504 Old Marlboro Pike offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13504 Old Marlboro Pike have a pool?
No, 13504 Old Marlboro Pike does not have a pool.
Does 13504 Old Marlboro Pike have accessible units?
No, 13504 Old Marlboro Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 13504 Old Marlboro Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13504 Old Marlboro Pike has units with dishwashers.
Does 13504 Old Marlboro Pike have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13504 Old Marlboro Pike has units with air conditioning.
