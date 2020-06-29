All apartments in Marlboro Village
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

13500 LORD STERLING PLACE

13500 Lord Sterling Place · No Longer Available
Location

13500 Lord Sterling Place, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
Sought after location. 2 bedroom 2 full bath 1st floor unit. Handicap Accessible unit! Patio off Dining room area. Ceiling fan and fire place in living room area. Open floor plan.Kitchen that looks into living room area. Walk in closet in Master Bedroom with handicap accessible full bath in master suite. 2nd Bedroom with Deep closet and full bathroom. 2 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED! Schedule online. Please document section for application instructions . Use PGCar application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE have any available units?
13500 LORD STERLING PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE have?
Some of 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13500 LORD STERLING PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE offer parking?
No, 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE have a pool?
No, 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE have accessible units?
Yes, 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE has accessible units.
Does 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
