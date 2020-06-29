13500 Lord Sterling Place, Marlboro Village, MD 20772 Greater Upper Marlboro
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
Sought after location. 2 bedroom 2 full bath 1st floor unit. Handicap Accessible unit! Patio off Dining room area. Ceiling fan and fire place in living room area. Open floor plan.Kitchen that looks into living room area. Walk in closet in Master Bedroom with handicap accessible full bath in master suite. 2nd Bedroom with Deep closet and full bathroom. 2 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED! Schedule online. Please document section for application instructions . Use PGCar application
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE have any available units?
13500 LORD STERLING PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE have?
Some of 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13500 LORD STERLING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13500 LORD STERLING PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.