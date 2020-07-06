All apartments in Marlboro Village
13137 Ripon Pl

13137 Ripon Place · No Longer Available
Location

13137 Ripon Place, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Townhome For Rent - Property Id: 179911

Beautiful townhome for rent in sought after Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Newly renovated basement to include full bathroom, bedroom, laundry, and living room. Three bedrooms and full bathroom located upstairs. Main level includes kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and living/dining area on hardwood floors. Other amenities include swimming pool, tennis courts, and walking trail.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179911p
Property Id 179911

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5331436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13137 Ripon Pl have any available units?
13137 Ripon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 13137 Ripon Pl have?
Some of 13137 Ripon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13137 Ripon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13137 Ripon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13137 Ripon Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13137 Ripon Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13137 Ripon Pl offer parking?
No, 13137 Ripon Pl does not offer parking.
Does 13137 Ripon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13137 Ripon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13137 Ripon Pl have a pool?
Yes, 13137 Ripon Pl has a pool.
Does 13137 Ripon Pl have accessible units?
No, 13137 Ripon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13137 Ripon Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13137 Ripon Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13137 Ripon Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13137 Ripon Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

