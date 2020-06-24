1608 Trebor Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please click here to apply Adorable single family home available JUNE 1st, located in desirable Lutherville! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with playground area. This home is has all the perks! Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding & recessed lighting throughout. Cozy wood burning fireplace & fully updated kitchen w/custom cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. There is a half bath located by the kitchen. Updated bathrooms w/ brushes nickel features. Main level sunroom with access to back deck and Shed. Bedrooms are bright and airy with plenty of space. Lower level can be used for office, family or entertainment room. Laundry room and additional storage. This is a gem of a home! Within minutes to I-83 and I-95