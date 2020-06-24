All apartments in Lutherville
Find more places like 1608 Trebor Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lutherville, MD
/
1608 Trebor Court
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:51 PM

1608 Trebor Court

1608 Trebor Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lutherville
See all
Lutherville - Timonium
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1608 Trebor Court, Lutherville, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please click here to apply Adorable single family home available JUNE 1st, located in desirable Lutherville! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with playground area. This home is has all the perks! Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding & recessed lighting throughout. Cozy wood burning fireplace & fully updated kitchen w/custom cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. There is a half bath located by the kitchen. Updated bathrooms w/ brushes nickel features. Main level sunroom with access to back deck and Shed. Bedrooms are bright and airy with plenty of space. Lower level can be used for office, family or entertainment room. Laundry room and additional storage. This is a gem of a home! Within minutes to I-83 and I-95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Trebor Court have any available units?
1608 Trebor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutherville, MD.
What amenities does 1608 Trebor Court have?
Some of 1608 Trebor Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Trebor Court currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Trebor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Trebor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Trebor Court is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Trebor Court offer parking?
No, 1608 Trebor Court does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Trebor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Trebor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Trebor Court have a pool?
No, 1608 Trebor Court does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Trebor Court have accessible units?
No, 1608 Trebor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Trebor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Trebor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Trebor Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1608 Trebor Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners
2 Hazy Morn Ct
Lutherville, MD 21093
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct
Lutherville, MD 21093
Whispering Hills at 5 Corners
4 Hazy Morn Court
Lutherville, MD 21093

Similar Pages

Lutherville 2 BedroomsLutherville Apartments with Balcony
Lutherville Apartments with ParkingLutherville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lutherville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDWestminster, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDParole, MDRossville, MD
Brooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDLanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDEast York, PARiverside, MDRed Lion, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University