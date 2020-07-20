6229 Robin Hill Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is currently under renovation and will be ready by June 17, 2019



Come and check this gorgeous home, located in Gwynn Oak, MD. This home is fully renovated with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Comes with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, washer& dryer. This unit also features a huge fenced in yard, large storage shed and a driveway! Donn't miss our an call us now to set up an appointment!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****