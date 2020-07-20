All apartments in Lochearn
6229 Robin Hill Rd

6229 Robin Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

6229 Robin Hill Road, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation and will be ready by June 17, 2019

Come and check this gorgeous home, located in Gwynn Oak, MD. This home is fully renovated with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Comes with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, washer& dryer. This unit also features a huge fenced in yard, large storage shed and a driveway! Donn't miss our an call us now to set up an appointment!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 Robin Hill Rd have any available units?
6229 Robin Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 6229 Robin Hill Rd have?
Some of 6229 Robin Hill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6229 Robin Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6229 Robin Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 Robin Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6229 Robin Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6229 Robin Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 6229 Robin Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6229 Robin Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6229 Robin Hill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 Robin Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 6229 Robin Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6229 Robin Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 6229 Robin Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 Robin Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6229 Robin Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6229 Robin Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6229 Robin Hill Rd has units with air conditioning.
