Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

This cozy cape cod will give you lasting comfort with its spacious basement, 4 beds 2 full baths, living room and dining room. With a large backyard that's great for entertaining and a private driveway, it's time to spread your wings and move up to a larger space!