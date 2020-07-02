5802 ROCHEFORT ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy. Gourmet kitchen with sitting/morning room, deck, nine foot ceilings and hardwood floors make living in this townhome a pleasure. Garage and driveway accommodate 2 vehicles. This may be the nicest rental you will find and will meet all of your needs. Don't let it slip by in this crazy market! Tenant must have tenant insurance at the time of application. $4,600 (first full month's rent and security deposit ), renter's insurance and pet deposit (if required) must be presented at the lease signing. PLEASE NOTE: STRICT COVID-19 PROTOCOL IN PLACE - ONE OF THE TENANTS HAS A COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEM. REMOVE SHOES, WEAR GLOVES AND FACE MASKS. ONLY 3 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN HOME AND ABSOLUTELY NO CHILDREN DURING VIEWING.