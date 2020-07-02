All apartments in Linganore
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

5802 ROCHEFORT ST

5802 Rochefort Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD 21754

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy. Gourmet kitchen with sitting/morning room, deck, nine foot ceilings and hardwood floors make living in this townhome a pleasure. Garage and driveway accommodate 2 vehicles. This may be the nicest rental you will find and will meet all of your needs. Don't let it slip by in this crazy market! Tenant must have tenant insurance at the time of application. $4,600 (first full month's rent and security deposit ), renter's insurance and pet deposit (if required) must be presented at the lease signing. PLEASE NOTE: STRICT COVID-19 PROTOCOL IN PLACE - ONE OF THE TENANTS HAS A COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEM. REMOVE SHOES, WEAR GLOVES AND FACE MASKS. ONLY 3 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN HOME AND ABSOLUTELY NO CHILDREN DURING VIEWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 ROCHEFORT ST have any available units?
5802 ROCHEFORT ST has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5802 ROCHEFORT ST have?
Some of 5802 ROCHEFORT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5802 ROCHEFORT ST currently offering any rent specials?
5802 ROCHEFORT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 ROCHEFORT ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5802 ROCHEFORT ST is pet friendly.
Does 5802 ROCHEFORT ST offer parking?
Yes, 5802 ROCHEFORT ST offers parking.
Does 5802 ROCHEFORT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5802 ROCHEFORT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 ROCHEFORT ST have a pool?
No, 5802 ROCHEFORT ST does not have a pool.
Does 5802 ROCHEFORT ST have accessible units?
No, 5802 ROCHEFORT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 ROCHEFORT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5802 ROCHEFORT ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 5802 ROCHEFORT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5802 ROCHEFORT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
