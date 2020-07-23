52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Linganore, MD

Apartment List
1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
11079 SANANDREW DRIVE
11079 Sanandrew Drive, Linganore, MD
Stunning Kettler built estate home located on a premium home site. Unique Kettler Foreline Rockwell model . Jetliner views of the Maryland countryside from almost every room in the house.

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
5802 PECKING STONE
5802 Pecking Stone St, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
NEW TOWNHOUSE BUILT IN 2019 IN THE OAKDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LUXURY INTERIOR FINISHED SUCH AS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, VINY PLANK FLOORING, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.
Results within 1 mile of Linganore

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9805 Vista Ridge Ct
9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
5601 QUEEN ANNE COURT
5601 Queen Anne Court, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Very nice end unit rental in New Market West. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Fully finished basement with rec room.
Results within 5 miles of Linganore
1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
31 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9323 Penrose St
9323 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2600 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179 Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH
3610 Sprigg Street South, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH Available 08/01/20 Fresh paint top to bottom, all new carpet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car detached garage, deck. - Spacious 3 level end unit townhouse, 3 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
9640 ATTERBURY LANE
9640 Atterbury Lane, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2440 sqft
Brick front Ryan home with an open floor plan and high ceilings, Has a fireplace, and wooden floors on the main level. Kitchen includes a center island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
3577 HOLBORN PLACE
3577 Hoburn Place, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
Spacious end Unit Penthouse townhouse condo in sought after community of~VOU. ~3 BR, 2.5 BA. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, dual shower. ~Upscale kitchen with breakfast area, balcony. ~Gas fireplace in family room.

1 of 92

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Wormans Mill
3031 SANCTUARY LANE
3031 Sanctuary Lane, Frederick, MD
Immaculate, end unit, villa located on Mill Island (of Worman'sMill) available for immediate occupancy. Pride of ownership shines throughout this beautiful home.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
8815 BRIARCLIFF LANE
8815 Briarcliff Lane, Spring Ridge, MD
Beautiful home completely updated including light fixtures, bathrooms, kitchen, new flooring throughout upper 2 levels are freshly painted. End unit townhome steps to community park and fully fenced yard. Minutes from commuter routes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearbought
1802 MONOCACY VIEW CIRCLE
1802 Monocacy View Circle, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
Available 8/1. Tenant occupied and please contact lister to schedule showing.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
9351 PENROSE STREET
9351 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
Meticulously appointed townhome! Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, gleaming hardwood floors. Separate table space and dining room. Large family room off kitchen, & living room space leads out to beautiful trex deck.

1 of 23

Last updated June 3 at 04:25 AM
1 Unit Available
3559 KATHERINE WAY
3559 Katherine Way, Urbana, MD
Townhouse for rent with excellent condition. living area 2200 SF. 4BR, 3 FB, 1HB. 2 cars attached garage. 2 ceiling fan ( master BR, living RM) . Great Urbana high school. 2 swimming pools, tennis courts & basketball court in Community.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
2613 EGRET WAY
2613 Egret Way, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2160 sqft
Beautiful Three bedroom plus Den End Unit Townhouse. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor. Lower and main level have Hardwood floors, carpeting on 3rd level and in bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.

1 of 41

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
9118 KENWAY LANE
9118 Kenway Lane, Urbana, MD
Four level townhome in Village of Urbana. JJ Astor model w/6ft extra bump out. Stunning kitchen with huge granite island/breakfast bar. 1st floor office w/French door.
Results within 10 miles of Linganore
1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
10 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
3 Units Available
Commons of Avalon
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1439 sqft
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.
1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
7 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1375 sqft
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Linganore, MD

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Linganore provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Linganore. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

