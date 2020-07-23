Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in Linganore, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Linganore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
11079 SANANDREW DRIVE
11079 Sanandrew Drive, Linganore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4215 sqft
Stunning Kettler built estate home located on a premium home site. Unique Kettler Foreline Rockwell model . Jetliner views of the Maryland countryside from almost every room in the house.

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.
Results within 1 mile of Linganore

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9805 Vista Ridge Ct
9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2280 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270.
Results within 5 miles of Linganore
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
2 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,849
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH
3610 Sprigg Street South, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH Available 08/01/20 Fresh paint top to bottom, all new carpet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car detached garage, deck. - Spacious 3 level end unit townhouse, 3 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
9640 ATTERBURY LANE
9640 Atterbury Lane, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2440 sqft
Brick front Ryan home with an open floor plan and high ceilings, Has a fireplace, and wooden floors on the main level. Kitchen includes a center island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
3577 HOLBORN PLACE
3577 Hoburn Place, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
Spacious end Unit Penthouse townhouse condo in sought after community of~VOU. ~3 BR, 2.5 BA. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, dual shower. ~Upscale kitchen with breakfast area, balcony. ~Gas fireplace in family room.

1 of 92

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Wormans Mill
3031 SANCTUARY LANE
3031 Sanctuary Lane, Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4565 sqft
Immaculate, end unit, villa located on Mill Island (of Worman'sMill) available for immediate occupancy. Pride of ownership shines throughout this beautiful home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
9351 PENROSE STREET
9351 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2668 sqft
Meticulously appointed townhome! Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, gleaming hardwood floors. Separate table space and dining room. Large family room off kitchen, & living room space leads out to beautiful trex deck.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
2613 EGRET WAY
2613 Egret Way, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2160 sqft
Beautiful Three bedroom plus Den End Unit Townhouse. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor. Lower and main level have Hardwood floors, carpeting on 3rd level and in bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.
Results within 10 miles of Linganore
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
7 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1375 sqft
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
7 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
10 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,377
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,373
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
11 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
7 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
139 W. Third Street
139 West 3rd Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2316 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
139 W. Third Street Available 08/01/20 Downtown Living | Right in the Mix of Things | Great Location - Beautiful Downtown Frederick Federal home with detached garage and an enclosed courtyard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Villa Estates
630 Wilson Pl
630 Wilson Place, Frederick, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1236 sqft
Charming 5 BR 2 BA restored brick cape cod near Ft. Detrick and commuter routes. Refinished hardwood floors on main level w/ LR/DR, 3 BR's, & 1 BA. 2 BR, loft/study, & 1 BA upstairs. Kitchen, bathrooms, and light fixtures throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
30 E 7TH STREET
30 East 7th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1008 sqft
Nicely renovated home in downtown Frederick with easy access to shopping and dinning. Freshly painted, new windows beautiful hardwood floors and more. Owner does not allow pets.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5660 Wade Ct Apt D
5660 Wade Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
Available 07/25/20 To Schedule a Showing, Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our Website MINIMUM LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $54,000 Gross Annual Household Income with 600 + Credit Scores. 12-Month Minimum Lease (longer term preferred).

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6177 Murray Ter
6177 Murray Terrace, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1936 sqft
Available 08/15/20 To Schedule a Showing, please complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our website! MINIMUM LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $72,000 Annual Gross Household Income with 600+ credit. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
10 W ALL SAINTS STREET
10 West All Saints Street, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bdr/1 ba apartment just off Market St in Downtown Frederick. Truly a unique setting unlike any in Frederick. Secure gated entrance into open courtyard with lush flowers and trees and a central fountain.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
7025 HAMES COURT
7025 Hames Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
Enjoy easy living in this 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhome.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Linganore, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Linganore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

