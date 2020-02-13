All apartments in Leisure World
Find more places like 3902 Tynewick Drive #11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leisure World, MD
/
3902 Tynewick Drive #11
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

3902 Tynewick Drive #11

3902 Tynewick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leisure World
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3902 Tynewick Drive, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Spacious Townhome with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms! - Welcome home to your new bright and shinny townhome! The home features a renovated kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances and a granite counter top to enjoy cooking your meals! From the kitchen, find your separate dinning room with a bright bay window and gleaming hardwood floors. Both the main level and upper level of this home have shinning hardwood floors. The big living room on the main floor leads to deck to enjoy hot days grilling with family or friends! The master bedroom on the upper level has an en-suite bathroom with a jetted tub/shower combo. Also enjoy a separate spacious family room in the lower level, along with a bedroom, full bath, and a laundry room! The community has a swimming pool that is open in the summer months! Its a great way to cool off! Assigned parking in front of home with ample guest parking for your convince!

Email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great property!

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
No smoking
Sorry, no pets
Resident responsible for water & electric

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5233718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 have any available units?
3902 Tynewick Drive #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 have?
Some of 3902 Tynewick Drive #11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Tynewick Drive #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 pet-friendly?
No, 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 offer parking?
Yes, 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 offers parking.
Does 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 have a pool?
Yes, 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 has a pool.
Does 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 have accessible units?
No, 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 Tynewick Drive #11 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Leisure World 1 BedroomsLeisure World 2 Bedrooms
Leisure World Accessible ApartmentsLeisure World Apartments with Parking
Leisure World Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America