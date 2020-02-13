3902 Tynewick Drive #11

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

Spacious Townhome with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms! - Welcome home to your new bright and shinny townhome! The home features a renovated kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances and a granite counter top to enjoy cooking your meals! From the kitchen, find your separate dinning room with a bright bay window and gleaming hardwood floors. Both the main level and upper level of this home have shinning hardwood floors. The big living room on the main floor leads to deck to enjoy hot days grilling with family or friends! The master bedroom on the upper level has an en-suite bathroom with a jetted tub/shower combo. Also enjoy a separate spacious family room in the lower level, along with a bedroom, full bath, and a laundry room! The community has a swimming pool that is open in the summer months! Its a great way to cool off! Assigned parking in front of home with ample guest parking for your convince!



Email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great property!



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

No smoking

Sorry, no pets

Resident responsible for water & electric



(RLNE5233718)