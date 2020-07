Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance guest parking playground

From the beauty of its elegant design to the convenience of its many outstanding features, Fox Rest Apartments offers you the area's largest floor plans and a charming atmosphere for your most enjoyable living pleasure. Situated between Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington DC. With access to major highways, public transportation, schools, Fort Meade, fine dining and may retail shops. Our Olympic-size pool is among the finest in the area, and we also have a wading pool. Upgrade kitchen, bath with washer/dryer in select units. We look forward to making Fox Rest community your home and calling you neighbor!.