900 Montrose Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely 2 BR/1 BA in Laurel. Renovated interior- living room has beautiful wood flooring, great natural light and flows to the open kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, ample counter and cabinetry space, and stainless steel appliances. There are two spacious bedrooms with great closet space and access to a hall bathroom. Take advantage of the covered porch, which is great for entertaining that leads to the fenced backyard. Enjoy the additional space the storage shed offers as well!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5356471)