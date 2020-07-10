All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 900 Montrose Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
900 Montrose Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

900 Montrose Ave

900 Montrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

900 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 BR/1 BA in Laurel. Renovated interior- living room has beautiful wood flooring, great natural light and flows to the open kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, ample counter and cabinetry space, and stainless steel appliances. There are two spacious bedrooms with great closet space and access to a hall bathroom. Take advantage of the covered porch, which is great for entertaining that leads to the fenced backyard. Enjoy the additional space the storage shed offers as well!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5356471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Montrose Ave have any available units?
900 Montrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Montrose Ave have?
Some of 900 Montrose Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Montrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
900 Montrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Montrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 900 Montrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 900 Montrose Ave offer parking?
No, 900 Montrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 900 Montrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Montrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Montrose Ave have a pool?
No, 900 Montrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 900 Montrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 900 Montrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Montrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Montrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir
Laurel, MD 20724
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Cross Creek
810 Kay Ct
Laurel, MD 20707
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd
Laurel, MD 20707

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Pet Friendly Places
Laurel Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College