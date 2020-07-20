All apartments in Laurel
Last updated April 24 2019 at 4:43 PM

8216 Londonderry Court

8216 Londonderry Court · No Longer Available
Location

8216 Londonderry Court, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready to go May 1st. Beautiful 3 bedroom town home with courtyard entrance. Entry level Powder Room. Modern eat in kitchen with European style cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring on the main level and carpeting in the family room. Relax and step down to the living room area. Separate dining area. Sliders off the living room lead to a private deck. Finished basement thats perfect for a family or entertainment room. Full size washer and dryer with extra storage area. Owner will consider a longer lease term for great credit and rental history. Close to Laurel town center, walking trails, I-95 and Balto/Wash Parkway. This home wont last long! Apply today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8216 Londonderry Court have any available units?
8216 Londonderry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 8216 Londonderry Court have?
Some of 8216 Londonderry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8216 Londonderry Court currently offering any rent specials?
8216 Londonderry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 Londonderry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8216 Londonderry Court is pet friendly.
Does 8216 Londonderry Court offer parking?
No, 8216 Londonderry Court does not offer parking.
Does 8216 Londonderry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8216 Londonderry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 Londonderry Court have a pool?
No, 8216 Londonderry Court does not have a pool.
Does 8216 Londonderry Court have accessible units?
No, 8216 Londonderry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 Londonderry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8216 Londonderry Court has units with dishwashers.
