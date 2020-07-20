8216 Londonderry Court

Amenities
Ready to go May 1st. Beautiful 3 bedroom town home with courtyard entrance. Entry level Powder Room. Modern eat in kitchen with European style cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring on the main level and carpeting in the family room. Relax and step down to the living room area. Separate dining area. Sliders off the living room lead to a private deck. Finished basement thats perfect for a family or entertainment room. Full size washer and dryer with extra storage area. Owner will consider a longer lease term for great credit and rental history. Close to Laurel town center, walking trails, I-95 and Balto/Wash Parkway. This home wont last long! Apply today.