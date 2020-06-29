All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 809 4TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
809 4TH STREET
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

809 4TH STREET

809 Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

809 Fourth Street, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
For rent in Laurel, MD, Available immediately move-in. 2 bedrooms, 1 full & 1 Half bath. Nice backyard . Close to S hoping area. A finished lower level features additional living space plus a bonus storage area, powder room and washer/dryer. Sorry, no pets. Proof of renter's insurance required. Application Qualifications: Minimum credit score of 680 required, rent should not exceed 33% of their gross monthly income, verifiable rental history required. Application fee is $40.00 per adult over 18. Income verification , no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 4TH STREET have any available units?
809 4TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Is 809 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
809 4TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 809 4TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 809 4TH STREET offer parking?
No, 809 4TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 809 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 4TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 809 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 809 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 809 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 809 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 4TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 4TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 4TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Ashbury Court
10095 Washington Blvd N
Laurel, MD 20723
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College