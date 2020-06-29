809 4TH STREET

Amenities

For rent in Laurel, MD, Available immediately move-in. 2 bedrooms, 1 full & 1 Half bath. Nice backyard . Close to S hoping area. A finished lower level features additional living space plus a bonus storage area, powder room and washer/dryer. Sorry, no pets. Proof of renter's insurance required. Application Qualifications: Minimum credit score of 680 required, rent should not exceed 33% of their gross monthly income, verifiable rental history required. Application fee is $40.00 per adult over 18. Income verification , no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.