Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

This is a beautiful town house by the Lake with 2 very large Bedrooms and a small extra room which can be an office, Study or exercise room, It is a walking distance to the Laurel Mall. The whole house was recently painted and carpet changed. A lot of upgrades have been done to this house and it shows very well. You will really like it .