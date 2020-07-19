All apartments in Laurel
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7653 S Arbory Ln

7653 South Arbory Lane · (240) 224-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7653 South Arbory Lane, Laurel, MD 20707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7653 S Arbory Ln · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
24hr maintenance
Spacious 2 BR Condo in Laurel! - Spacious 2 BR/1.5 BA Condo in Laurel! Step into a tiled foyer that opens to a carpeted dining area and living room with a decorative fireplace. There is immediate access from the living area to the fenced-in patio area in the back. The eat-in kitchen has great natural light, plenty of storage space, and great counter space. Large master bedroom that is carpeted and has a private half bath. There is an additional bedroom with great natural light! A conveniently located full hall bathroom with modern finishes.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7653 S Arbory Ln have any available units?
7653 S Arbory Ln has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7653 S Arbory Ln have?
Some of 7653 S Arbory Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7653 S Arbory Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7653 S Arbory Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7653 S Arbory Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7653 S Arbory Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 7653 S Arbory Ln offer parking?
No, 7653 S Arbory Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7653 S Arbory Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7653 S Arbory Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7653 S Arbory Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7653 S Arbory Ln has a pool.
Does 7653 S Arbory Ln have accessible units?
No, 7653 S Arbory Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7653 S Arbory Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7653 S Arbory Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
