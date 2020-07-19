7653 S Arbory Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony 24hr maintenance pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool 24hr maintenance

Spacious 2 BR Condo in Laurel! - Spacious 2 BR/1.5 BA Condo in Laurel! Step into a tiled foyer that opens to a carpeted dining area and living room with a decorative fireplace. There is immediate access from the living area to the fenced-in patio area in the back. The eat-in kitchen has great natural light, plenty of storage space, and great counter space. Large master bedroom that is carpeted and has a private half bath. There is an additional bedroom with great natural light! A conveniently located full hall bathroom with modern finishes.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914158)