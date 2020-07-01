All apartments in Laurel
7640 N ARBORY WAY #133

7640 North Arbory Way · No Longer Available
7640 North Arbory Way, Laurel, MD 20707

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Lovely 2 bedroom condo unit in quiet Arbory Condominiums. Sparkling clean and freshly painted - move right in! Lots of light with private fenced rear patio for entertaining and relaxing. Wood burning fireplace in the living room which opens to the patio. Large dining area PLUS an eat in/ breakfast area in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms. Each has large closet with built ins. An additional cedar closet in one bedroom. Washer and dryer in laundry / storage room. No pets. No smokers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 have any available units?
7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 have?
Some of 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 currently offering any rent specials?
7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 pet-friendly?
No, 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 offer parking?
Yes, 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 offers parking.
Does 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 have a pool?
No, 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 does not have a pool.
Does 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 have accessible units?
No, 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 does not have accessible units.
Does 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 does not have units with dishwashers.

