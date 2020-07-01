7640 N ARBORY WAY #133

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Lovely 2 bedroom condo unit in quiet Arbory Condominiums. Sparkling clean and freshly painted - move right in! Lots of light with private fenced rear patio for entertaining and relaxing. Wood burning fireplace in the living room which opens to the patio. Large dining area PLUS an eat in/ breakfast area in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms. Each has large closet with built ins. An additional cedar closet in one bedroom. Washer and dryer in laundry / storage room. No pets. No smokers.