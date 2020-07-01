Lovely 2 bedroom condo unit in quiet Arbory Condominiums. Sparkling clean and freshly painted - move right in! Lots of light with private fenced rear patio for entertaining and relaxing. Wood burning fireplace in the living room which opens to the patio. Large dining area PLUS an eat in/ breakfast area in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms. Each has large closet with built ins. An additional cedar closet in one bedroom. Washer and dryer in laundry / storage room. No pets. No smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 have any available units?
7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 have?
Some of 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 currently offering any rent specials?
7640 N ARBORY WAY #133 is not currently offering any rent specials.