Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

7621 Haines Ct

7621 Haines Court · No Longer Available
See all
Location

7621 Haines Court, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
7621 Haines Ct Available 04/01/20 3 Bedroom End unit Townhouse- Laurel, MD - This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse located in the Haines Ridge Community is available as of April 1st, 2020. Offering laminate plank flooring throughout with tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Master Bedroom suite with a walk in closet and full master bathroom with tile shower. Other amenities include top load washer and dryer, wood fireplace, deck, fenced in yard, 2 car driveway, and solar panels.

Call Tidewater Property Management today to schedule your showing!

*One Year Lease required
*Vouchers are welcome to apply
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Available April 1st, 2020
*Note: Estimated Electricity bill with Solar Energy and BGE around $135 a month based on past years usage. This is not an exact figure just an estimate.

(RLNE5541561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 Haines Ct have any available units?
7621 Haines Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7621 Haines Ct have?
Some of 7621 Haines Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7621 Haines Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7621 Haines Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 Haines Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7621 Haines Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7621 Haines Ct offer parking?
No, 7621 Haines Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7621 Haines Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7621 Haines Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 Haines Ct have a pool?
No, 7621 Haines Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7621 Haines Ct have accessible units?
No, 7621 Haines Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 Haines Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7621 Haines Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
