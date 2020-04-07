Rent Calculator
All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 7603 FINGLAS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
7603 FINGLAS
Last updated October 31 2019 at 2:36 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7603 FINGLAS
7603 Finglas Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7603 Finglas Court, Laurel, MD 20707
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location. Close to I-95, Rt. 198, and Rt. 32. Fantastic shopping and restaurants in the area. Quiet community. Furniture in basement is negotiable. Owner agrees to remove.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7603 FINGLAS have any available units?
7603 FINGLAS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7603 FINGLAS have?
Some of 7603 FINGLAS's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7603 FINGLAS currently offering any rent specials?
7603 FINGLAS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7603 FINGLAS pet-friendly?
No, 7603 FINGLAS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 7603 FINGLAS offer parking?
No, 7603 FINGLAS does not offer parking.
Does 7603 FINGLAS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7603 FINGLAS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7603 FINGLAS have a pool?
No, 7603 FINGLAS does not have a pool.
Does 7603 FINGLAS have accessible units?
No, 7603 FINGLAS does not have accessible units.
Does 7603 FINGLAS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7603 FINGLAS has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
