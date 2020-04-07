All apartments in Laurel
Last updated October 31 2019 at 2:36 PM

7603 FINGLAS

7603 Finglas Court · No Longer Available
Location

7603 Finglas Court, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location. Close to I-95, Rt. 198, and Rt. 32. Fantastic shopping and restaurants in the area. Quiet community. Furniture in basement is negotiable. Owner agrees to remove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7603 FINGLAS have any available units?
7603 FINGLAS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7603 FINGLAS have?
Some of 7603 FINGLAS's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7603 FINGLAS currently offering any rent specials?
7603 FINGLAS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7603 FINGLAS pet-friendly?
No, 7603 FINGLAS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 7603 FINGLAS offer parking?
No, 7603 FINGLAS does not offer parking.
Does 7603 FINGLAS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7603 FINGLAS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7603 FINGLAS have a pool?
No, 7603 FINGLAS does not have a pool.
Does 7603 FINGLAS have accessible units?
No, 7603 FINGLAS does not have accessible units.
Does 7603 FINGLAS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7603 FINGLAS has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

