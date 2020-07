Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated and move-in ready end-unit townhouse. 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half-baths all with ceramic tile floors. Deck and storage shed. Lots of storage in the basement. The fireplace is decorative only.Absolutely no pets. Must have excellent income and credit. Available immediately. Long-term lease preferred.