517 Montgomery St

Super Study Venue!

A One bedroom complete Apartment with your own separate Kitchen and bathroom --

This is a small Separate Apartment really great for looking to study in quiet surroundings---

QUIET SURROUNDINGS IN LOVELY HISTORIC AREA OF LAUREL. MARYLAND 20707. MID BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON DC---- Quiet residential,excellent Location A small group of 8 apartments in a House and Carriage house with garden of herbs and sun flowers! Summer attraction for the birds and bees. Walk to,or park at Laurel Train Station for Commuters to Washington DC or Baltimore Short drive to Beltsville Metro into DC and further. Recent complete separate apartment of a smaller space. Your own kitchen and bathroom -- Montgomery Street has easy access to routes 1,29,198,216,95,295.

Walk 2 blocks to Village Main Street shops and Post office ---Antiques and coffee only 2 blocks to walk /stroll to swimming pool and LAUREL HISTORIC MUSEUM.

On Montgomery street at #422 ARMORY RECREATION CENTER one can find many programs and is just one block away!

Mega stores /supermarkets /shopping malls nearby. An ideal central historic area with charming gardens and walk able to Main St MARC train and Post Office, restaurants and shops.