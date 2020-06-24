All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 517 Montgomery St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
517 Montgomery St
Last updated May 19 2019 at 8:43 AM

517 Montgomery St

517 Montgomery St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

517 Montgomery St, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Super Study Venue!
A One bedroom complete Apartment with your own separate Kitchen and bathroom --
This is a small Separate Apartment really great for looking to study in quiet surroundings---
QUIET SURROUNDINGS IN LOVELY HISTORIC AREA OF LAUREL. MARYLAND 20707. MID BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON DC---- Quiet residential,excellent Location A small group of 8 apartments in a House and Carriage house with garden of herbs and sun flowers! Summer attraction for the birds and bees. Walk to,or park at Laurel Train Station for Commuters to Washington DC or Baltimore Short drive to Beltsville Metro into DC and further. Recent complete separate apartment of a smaller space. Your own kitchen and bathroom -- Montgomery Street has easy access to routes 1,29,198,216,95,295.
Walk 2 blocks to Village Main Street shops and Post office ---Antiques and coffee only 2 blocks to walk /stroll to swimming pool and LAUREL HISTORIC MUSEUM.
On Montgomery street at #422 ARMORY RECREATION CENTER one can find many programs and is just one block away!
Mega stores /supermarkets /shopping malls nearby. An ideal central historic area with charming gardens and walk able to Main St MARC train and Post Office, restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Montgomery St have any available units?
517 Montgomery St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Is 517 Montgomery St currently offering any rent specials?
517 Montgomery St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Montgomery St pet-friendly?
No, 517 Montgomery St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 517 Montgomery St offer parking?
No, 517 Montgomery St does not offer parking.
Does 517 Montgomery St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Montgomery St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Montgomery St have a pool?
Yes, 517 Montgomery St has a pool.
Does 517 Montgomery St have accessible units?
No, 517 Montgomery St does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Montgomery St have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Montgomery St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Montgomery St have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Montgomery St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College