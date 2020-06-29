All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 517 Montgomery.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
517 Montgomery
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:07 AM

517 Montgomery

517 Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

517 Montgomery Street, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SUPER CLEAN
QUIET + CHARMING
GREAT LOCATION-
Movein during December 1st 2019
COMMUTE via GREENBELT METRO STATION
to WASHINGTON DC Downtown!
MARC TRAIN to Wash DC or Baltimore
Midway-Baltimore/ Wash.DC!
Goddard/NASA
+JHopkins Lab.etc.
College Park, MD University
ROUTEs 29,95,29,1,295,198,216.
ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM
Sep.entry,Private APT in CARRIAGE HOUSE
with GARDEN Surround,
MID BALTIMORE /WASHINGTON DC
-MARC COMMUTER TRAIN An easy Walk
or-PARK your AUTO at the STATION
LOCAL STATION in HISTORIC LAUREL
KITCHEN Huge Dining room
and a Separate Sitting room.
High ceilings,
Gracious.
A FULL APT RENOVATION
ABOUT 10 MILES FROM COLLEGE PARK
COMMUTE via GREENBELT METRO STATION
to WASHINGTON DC Downtown!
Ideal Venue!
DEPOSIT one months rent.
Laundry for tenants use..
A small group of Apts
GARDEN Tended by owner.
Culinary herbs,
Quiet responsible
tenants sought.
New custom cabinets,
Bathroom fully tiled and
with clawfoot bath!
A/C and heating units installed
Also cable+telephone ready.
Utilities Your own meters for
GAS/ELECTRIC.
NB Water/trash fee
is included in the rent.
PLEASE do indicate workplace
vicinity and move in plans dates + Income?
Availability of Refs Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Montgomery have any available units?
517 Montgomery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Is 517 Montgomery currently offering any rent specials?
517 Montgomery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Montgomery pet-friendly?
No, 517 Montgomery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 517 Montgomery offer parking?
No, 517 Montgomery does not offer parking.
Does 517 Montgomery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Montgomery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Montgomery have a pool?
No, 517 Montgomery does not have a pool.
Does 517 Montgomery have accessible units?
No, 517 Montgomery does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Montgomery have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Montgomery does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Montgomery have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 517 Montgomery has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir
Laurel, MD 20724
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Ashbury Court
10095 Washington Blvd N
Laurel, MD 20723
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College