517 Montgomery

Amenities
SUPER CLEAN
QUIET + CHARMING
GREAT LOCATION-
Movein during December 1st 2019
COMMUTE via GREENBELT METRO STATION
to WASHINGTON DC Downtown!
MARC TRAIN to Wash DC or Baltimore
Midway-Baltimore/ Wash.DC!
Goddard/NASA
+JHopkins Lab.etc.
College Park, MD University
ROUTEs 29,95,29,1,295,198,216.
ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM
Sep.entry,Private APT in CARRIAGE HOUSE
with GARDEN Surround,
MID BALTIMORE /WASHINGTON DC
-MARC COMMUTER TRAIN An easy Walk
or-PARK your AUTO at the STATION
LOCAL STATION in HISTORIC LAUREL
KITCHEN Huge Dining room
and a Separate Sitting room.
High ceilings,
Gracious.
A FULL APT RENOVATION
ABOUT 10 MILES FROM COLLEGE PARK
Ideal Venue!
DEPOSIT one months rent.
Laundry for tenants use..
A small group of Apts
GARDEN Tended by owner.
Culinary herbs,
Quiet responsible
tenants sought.
New custom cabinets,
Bathroom fully tiled and
with clawfoot bath!
A/C and heating units installed
Also cable+telephone ready.
Utilities Your own meters for
GAS/ELECTRIC.
NB Water/trash fee
is included in the rent.
PLEASE do indicate workplace
vicinity and move in plans dates + Income?
Availability of Refs Thanks.