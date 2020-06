Amenities

Welcome Home! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, completely renovated and practically brand new 3 level condo/townhome, located in Laurel, Maryland's Historical District. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile bathroom, open-floor basement with side entry and much more! Centrally located between Washington, DC and Baltimore; with a quick access from your front door to the MARC Train. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Move-In Ready! (Tenant only pays electricity)