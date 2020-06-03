327 GORMAN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEW PRICE- Electric and Water included!Active Duty Military discount on rent and security deposit. Sunny, clean, updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in great location. Enjoy a tastefully remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new paint throughout and ALL NEW APPLIANCES. Floor recently stained. Added bonus room in the basement with new washer and dryer and lots of room for storage- this room is not shared with other tenants. Large off street parking lot with 2 spaces conveniently located behind. A $45 cashiers check or money order is required with application for each adult on the lease.