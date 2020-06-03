All apartments in Laurel
Laurel, MD
327 GORMAN AVENUE
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:25 AM

327 GORMAN AVENUE

327 Gorman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

327 Gorman Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEW PRICE- Electric and Water included!Active Duty Military discount on rent and security deposit. Sunny, clean, updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in great location. Enjoy a tastefully remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new paint throughout and ALL NEW APPLIANCES. Floor recently stained. Added bonus room in the basement with new washer and dryer and lots of room for storage- this room is not shared with other tenants. Large off street parking lot with 2 spaces conveniently located behind. A $45 cashiers check or money order is required with application for each adult on the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 GORMAN AVENUE have any available units?
327 GORMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 GORMAN AVENUE have?
Some of 327 GORMAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 GORMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
327 GORMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 GORMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 327 GORMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 327 GORMAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 327 GORMAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 327 GORMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 GORMAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 GORMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 327 GORMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 327 GORMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 327 GORMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 327 GORMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 GORMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
