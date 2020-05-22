319 Carroll Ave

Amenities

Charming 3 BR/2 BA Single Family Home in Laurel. Step into spacious living room with great natural light and separate dining room. Eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, plenty of counter space and immediate access to the deck. Spacious bedroom on the main level and full bath. Two spacious bedrooms with great closet space on the upper level of the home, as well as a hall bath. Huge backyard, that is great for entertaining or relaxing.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



