All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 319 Carroll Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
319 Carroll Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

319 Carroll Ave

319 Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

319 Carroll Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 BR/2 BA Single Family Home in Laurel. Step into spacious living room with great natural light and separate dining room. Eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, plenty of counter space and immediate access to the deck. Spacious bedroom on the main level and full bath. Two spacious bedrooms with great closet space on the upper level of the home, as well as a hall bath. Huge backyard, that is great for entertaining or relaxing.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5181125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Carroll Ave have any available units?
319 Carroll Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Is 319 Carroll Ave currently offering any rent specials?
319 Carroll Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Carroll Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Carroll Ave is pet friendly.
Does 319 Carroll Ave offer parking?
No, 319 Carroll Ave does not offer parking.
Does 319 Carroll Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Carroll Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Carroll Ave have a pool?
No, 319 Carroll Ave does not have a pool.
Does 319 Carroll Ave have accessible units?
No, 319 Carroll Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Carroll Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Carroll Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Carroll Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Carroll Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir
Laurel, MD 20724
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way
Laurel, MD 20724
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr
Laurel, MD 20707

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College