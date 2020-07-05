15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203

Amenities

Nice 3 Bed/2 full and 2 half Bath Townhome in Upper Marlboro! Walk inside to a lovely lower level with a finished space with laminate flooring, half bathroom, and direct access to the garage! There is also a storage area with a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience and direct access to the backyard! The main level has the living room with wall to wall carpeting and tons of livable space! The dining space is bright with access to your party deck! The functional kitchen has a breakfast bar, all appliances including a dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet/counter space! There is another half bathroom as well! The top level has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms! The master bedroom has spacious closets and a master bathroom with a tub/shower combo! The other two bedrooms are spacious and have the full bath to share!



~ Walking distance to Largo Shopping Center for restaurant/shopping necessities!



~ Minutes to I-495, SR 202, SR 214 to provide easy commuting!



Sorry, No Pets!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



