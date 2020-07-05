All apartments in Laurel
15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203

15601 Dorset Road · No Longer Available
Location

15601 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Nice 3 Bed/2 full and 2 half Bath Townhome in Upper Marlboro! Walk inside to a lovely lower level with a finished space with laminate flooring, half bathroom, and direct access to the garage! There is also a storage area with a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience and direct access to the backyard! The main level has the living room with wall to wall carpeting and tons of livable space! The dining space is bright with access to your party deck! The functional kitchen has a breakfast bar, all appliances including a dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet/counter space! There is another half bathroom as well! The top level has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms! The master bedroom has spacious closets and a master bathroom with a tub/shower combo! The other two bedrooms are spacious and have the full bath to share!

~ Walking distance to Largo Shopping Center for restaurant/shopping necessities!

~ Minutes to I-495, SR 202, SR 214 to provide easy commuting!

Sorry, No Pets!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 have any available units?
15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 have?
Some of 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 currently offering any rent specials?
15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 pet-friendly?
No, 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 offer parking?
Yes, 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 offers parking.
Does 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 have a pool?
No, 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 does not have a pool.
Does 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 have accessible units?
No, 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15601 Dorset Rd Apt 203 has units with dishwashers.

