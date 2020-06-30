14308 Bowsprit Ln Apt 12

Amenities

Updated 2BR/ 2Bath condo in the Laurel Lakes community in Laurel. This fully renovated 1st floor condo has a spacious living room with working wood fireplace and a separate dining room with great open floor plan. A fully updated eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space, granite countertops, breakfast bar, custom tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. There are also 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space including the master bedroom has his/hers closets. The master bath has tiled floors and tiled walk in shower. There is also a full hall bathroom with tiled floors and tiled shower enclosure. The condo has a washer and dryer, plenty of additional storage space, spacious patio for entertaining.



~ Community has great pool that is accessible to all tenants as well as a gym/rec center (membership needed).



~ Walking distance to great shops/restaurants and conveniently located to Rt. 1, I295, Rt. 32, Rt. 200, BWI, Baltimore and Washington DC.



Sorry, No Pets!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



