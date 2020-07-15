All apartments in Laurel
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:38 AM

14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807

14124 Bowsprit Lane · (866) 677-6937
Location

14124 Bowsprit Lane, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
UPDATES GALORE! Ground floor - no steps! Fresh neutral paint and new carpet throughout unit. Kitchen is brand new -granite counters, clean white cabinets, new laminate floor, new sink, disposal, new stove, new refrigerator, new microwave. Breakfast bar opens to open living room with separate dining area. Two spacious bedrooms. Renovated spacious baths. Storage closet on patio for those extra essentials. Close to shops, restaurants and grocery stores! HOC Vouchers Welcome. 650+ credit score required by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 have any available units?
14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 have?
Some of 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 currently offering any rent specials?
14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 pet-friendly?
No, 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 offer parking?
Yes, 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 offers parking.
Does 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 have a pool?
No, 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 does not have a pool.
Does 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 have accessible units?
No, 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 does not have accessible units.
Does 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807 has units with dishwashers.
