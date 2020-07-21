All apartments in Laurel
14111 Greenview Dr
14111 Greenview Dr

14111 Greenview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14111 Greenview Drive, Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
lobby
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
lobby
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse located in Laurel! The custom tiled lobby foyer comes complete with a coat closet and a half bath with custom tile flooring. The spacious family room features vaulted ceiling and a cozy decorative wood fire place. There is a large formal carpeted dining room adjacent to a kitchen with a breakfast bar, tiled flooring and updated appliances. The upper level has three large carpeted bedrooms including a master suite with vaulted ceilings and a separate private bathroom with a soaker tub a separate shower enclosure and a walk-in closet. There is an optional carpeted fourth room that may be used as a study or as a separate bedroom.There is a walk out wood patio right off the kitchen and a separate wood deck off the dining room with a partially fenced in back yard backing up directly to the Patuxent Green Golf Course, making this area ideal for outdoor entertainment.

Small dogs welcome with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Tiffany at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.789.6991 or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5101136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14111 Greenview Dr have any available units?
14111 Greenview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14111 Greenview Dr have?
Some of 14111 Greenview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14111 Greenview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14111 Greenview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14111 Greenview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14111 Greenview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14111 Greenview Dr offer parking?
No, 14111 Greenview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14111 Greenview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14111 Greenview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14111 Greenview Dr have a pool?
No, 14111 Greenview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14111 Greenview Dr have accessible units?
No, 14111 Greenview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14111 Greenview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14111 Greenview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
