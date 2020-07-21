14111 Greenview Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse located in Laurel! The custom tiled lobby foyer comes complete with a coat closet and a half bath with custom tile flooring. The spacious family room features vaulted ceiling and a cozy decorative wood fire place. There is a large formal carpeted dining room adjacent to a kitchen with a breakfast bar, tiled flooring and updated appliances. The upper level has three large carpeted bedrooms including a master suite with vaulted ceilings and a separate private bathroom with a soaker tub a separate shower enclosure and a walk-in closet. There is an optional carpeted fourth room that may be used as a study or as a separate bedroom.There is a walk out wood patio right off the kitchen and a separate wood deck off the dining room with a partially fenced in back yard backing up directly to the Patuxent Green Golf Course, making this area ideal for outdoor entertainment.



Small dogs welcome with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Tiffany at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.789.6991 or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5101136)