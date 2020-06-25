14100 OAKPOINTE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

2 large bedrooms, (1 bedroom has a loft) and 2 full bathrooms upstairs and 1 half bathroom on the main level and 1 half bathroom in the basement plus a man/woman cave, or use it as a home office. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a eat in kitchen island which leads to a deck for grilling and a view of the fenced in backyard. this house is located in Laurel Lakes and has a 1 car front loading garage and driveway that could fit 2 cars, it is in walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and public transportation.