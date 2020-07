Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Finally Back on the Mkt with all the new updates!! Charming & Clean 1 car garage town home in the heart of Laurel! Come be dazzled by this 3BR/2.2BA townhouse that has 3 finished levels. The main level has HW floors, updated KIT, washer/dryer, deck overlooking open space. Lovely upper level with spacious bedrooms, updated baths, master has the loft bonus. Convenient to restaurants, shops, ICC and 95! BMORE/DC Commuter Dream location! MUST SEE ASAP