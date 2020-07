Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Located in the heart of Laurel. This updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment. Kitchen, living room, bedroom with nice size closet. Washer & dryer in the unit. Free Wi-Fi included in the rent. Walking distance to Main Street and the Marc Train. Easy commute to Route 295, 32, and I95, and ICC. Security gate and private parking. Pet case by case.