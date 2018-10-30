1003 Marton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2 Bed/1 Bath Rancher in Laurel! Come inside to a spacious living room and separated dining room with natural light and laminate flooring. Your functional kitchen provides a dishwasher, updated appliances, and ample counter/closet space. There is also a washer and dryer for added conveinence! Walk on outside to your back patio with a huge fenced in back yard and storage shed! There are two big bedrooms with good closet space and an updated full bath for added comfort!



Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Patrick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5419976)