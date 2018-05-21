805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE

Amenities
Newly renovated 4BR 1.5FB colonial with open floor plan. Kitchen with breakfast bar and table space. Den/Formal Dining room with wood burning fire place and rear door to large rear deck and fenced rear yard. Large living room. Separate Laundry room. Full bath has jetted tub. Two car garage and wide driveway for additional parking. Shed in back yard. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to be installed prior to tenant occupancy. Easy access to Interstate 495/95 (Capital Beltway), Central Ave (Rte 214), Ritchie Marlboro Road and Largo Road (Rte 202). Immediate availability. Pets case-by-case basis.