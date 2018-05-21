805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated 4BR 1.5FB colonial with open floor plan. Kitchen with breakfast bar and table space. Den/Formal Dining room with wood burning fire place and rear door to large rear deck and fenced rear yard. Large living room. Separate Laundry room. Full bath has jetted tub. Two car garage and wide driveway for additional parking. Shed in back yard. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to be installed prior to tenant occupancy. Easy access to Interstate 495/95 (Capital Beltway), Central Ave (Rte 214), Ritchie Marlboro Road and Largo Road (Rte 202). Immediate availability. Pets case-by-case basis.