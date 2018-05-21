All apartments in Largo
805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE

805 Carriage House Lane · No Longer Available
Location

805 Carriage House Lane, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 4BR 1.5FB colonial with open floor plan. Kitchen with breakfast bar and table space. Den/Formal Dining room with wood burning fire place and rear door to large rear deck and fenced rear yard. Large living room. Separate Laundry room. Full bath has jetted tub. Two car garage and wide driveway for additional parking. Shed in back yard. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to be installed prior to tenant occupancy. Easy access to Interstate 495/95 (Capital Beltway), Central Ave (Rte 214), Ritchie Marlboro Road and Largo Road (Rte 202). Immediate availability. Pets case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have any available units?
805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have?
Some of 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE offers parking.
Does 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have a pool?
No, 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

