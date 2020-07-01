320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Large 3 bedroom/2.5 bath condo/townhouse located close to metro and bus line. Near shopping, PG Community College and the restaurants. Master bedroom has it's own private balcony. Unit is furnished with TVs on the wall in each bedroom and bedroom furniture.