Large 3 bedroom/2.5 bath condo/townhouse located close to metro and bus line. Near shopping, PG Community College and the restaurants. Master bedroom has it's own private balcony. Unit is furnished with TVs on the wall in each bedroom and bedroom furniture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have any available units?
320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.