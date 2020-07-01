All apartments in Largo
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE

320 Harry S Truman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 Harry S Truman Drive, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom/2.5 bath condo/townhouse located close to metro and bus line. Near shopping, PG Community College and the restaurants. Master bedroom has it's own private balcony. Unit is furnished with TVs on the wall in each bedroom and bedroom furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have any available units?
320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

