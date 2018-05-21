All apartments in Largo
1319 MINNESOTA WAY

1319 Minnesota Way · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Minnesota Way, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
hot tub
Honey stop the car!! This is a must see! Looking for an absolutely beautiful home at a great price? This is it! This stately single family home was built in 2000 and beautifully renovated in 2018. Located on a corner lot with all the bells and whistles of modern luxury living! Walk in and be greeted by a spacious formal family room with lots of light and access to both the formal dining room and kitchen areas. Formal dining room is spacious and can seat at least 8 comfortably. Formal kitchen is absolutely beautiful with stainless steel appliances, top of the line model home countertops, kitchen island and an eat in area overlooking the backyard. The upper level features a large Owner's suite w/ Owner's bath that has a huge jacuzzi and toilet room. The Owner's suite also has 2 walk in closet's with custom built-in closet systems. The largest Owner's closet has a pathway that leads to the main hall. 2nd, 3rd and 4th bedrooms are spacious with nice closets as well. Fully finished basement features a huge family area, bathroom, washer/dryer and bonus storage room. This pristine home has been beautifully maintained and we're looking for the right tenant who will do the same. Window treatments may convey. NO smoking, NO pets. Neighborhood is great! Playground on site for kids to play, lots of stores, shops and restaurants nearby. Total income must be $120k or higher, credit score of 680+. Tenant must submit security deposit and first month's rent prior to approval. Renter's insurance required. Due to COVID, no more than 2 people shall tour the property at once, all tour members must remove shoes and must use masks & gloves for the duration of the tour. Disclosure: due to COVID, listed photos are of property when it was staged, owner's have twin babies so we will not be entering property for updated photos. Please call Listing Agent for appointments. Property is available for move in as of 8/15/20. Application fee is $55 (submitted separately through via Zelle or Venmo). You can apply online NOW using our easy Rentspree application platform!: https://apply.link/37q7Uer. We look forward to your application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 MINNESOTA WAY have any available units?
1319 MINNESOTA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 1319 MINNESOTA WAY have?
Some of 1319 MINNESOTA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 MINNESOTA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1319 MINNESOTA WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 MINNESOTA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1319 MINNESOTA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1319 MINNESOTA WAY offer parking?
No, 1319 MINNESOTA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1319 MINNESOTA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 MINNESOTA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 MINNESOTA WAY have a pool?
No, 1319 MINNESOTA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1319 MINNESOTA WAY have accessible units?
No, 1319 MINNESOTA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 MINNESOTA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 MINNESOTA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 MINNESOTA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 MINNESOTA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
