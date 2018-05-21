1319 MINNESOTA WAY

Amenities

Honey stop the car!! This is a must see! Looking for an absolutely beautiful home at a great price? This is it! This stately single family home was built in 2000 and beautifully renovated in 2018. Located on a corner lot with all the bells and whistles of modern luxury living! Walk in and be greeted by a spacious formal family room with lots of light and access to both the formal dining room and kitchen areas. Formal dining room is spacious and can seat at least 8 comfortably. Formal kitchen is absolutely beautiful with stainless steel appliances, top of the line model home countertops, kitchen island and an eat in area overlooking the backyard. The upper level features a large Owner's suite w/ Owner's bath that has a huge jacuzzi and toilet room. The Owner's suite also has 2 walk in closet's with custom built-in closet systems. The largest Owner's closet has a pathway that leads to the main hall. 2nd, 3rd and 4th bedrooms are spacious with nice closets as well. Fully finished basement features a huge family area, bathroom, washer/dryer and bonus storage room. This pristine home has been beautifully maintained and we're looking for the right tenant who will do the same. Window treatments may convey. NO smoking, NO pets. Neighborhood is great! Playground on site for kids to play, lots of stores, shops and restaurants nearby. Total income must be $120k or higher, credit score of 680+. Tenant must submit security deposit and first month's rent prior to approval. Renter's insurance required. Due to COVID, no more than 2 people shall tour the property at once, all tour members must remove shoes and must use masks & gloves for the duration of the tour. Disclosure: due to COVID, listed photos are of property when it was staged, owner's have twin babies so we will not be entering property for updated photos. Please call Listing Agent for appointments. Property is available for move in as of 8/15/20. Application fee is $55 (submitted separately through via Zelle or Venmo). You can apply online NOW using our easy Rentspree application platform!: https://apply.link/37q7Uer. We look forward to your application!