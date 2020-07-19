1204 Heartland Court

Amenities

This beautiful home is a MUST see! boasting w/ 3,272 s.f of living space plus a 1,618 s.f. finished basement. Features include: 5br, 3.5ba w/ an additional room that could be utilized as a 6th bdrm or guest rm, etc. Home features a florida rm off of eat-in kit, granite counters, island, 9' ceilings, living rm, dining rm, fam rm w/ gas fplc, large master br w/ample sitting area, walk-in closets. laundry rm on br level, open flr plan w/ dual entry staircase. Solar Panels will save $$$$! Conveniently located minutes from schools, shopping, restaurants, Metro, 495, 295, and much more! Available: October 1, 2018