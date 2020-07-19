All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1204 Heartland Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, MD
/
1204 Heartland Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1204 Heartland Court

1204 Heartland Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1204 Heartland Ct, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

granite counters
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful home is a MUST see! boasting w/ 3,272 s.f of living space plus a 1,618 s.f. finished basement. Features include: 5br, 3.5ba w/ an additional room that could be utilized as a 6th bdrm or guest rm, etc. Home features a florida rm off of eat-in kit, granite counters, island, 9' ceilings, living rm, dining rm, fam rm w/ gas fplc, large master br w/ample sitting area, walk-in closets. laundry rm on br level, open flr plan w/ dual entry staircase. Solar Panels will save $$$$! Conveniently located minutes from schools, shopping, restaurants, Metro, 495, 295, and much more! Available: October 1, 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Heartland Court have any available units?
1204 Heartland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 1204 Heartland Court currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Heartland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Heartland Court pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Heartland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1204 Heartland Court offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Heartland Court offers parking.
Does 1204 Heartland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Heartland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Heartland Court have a pool?
No, 1204 Heartland Court does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Heartland Court have accessible units?
No, 1204 Heartland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Heartland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Heartland Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Heartland Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Heartland Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd
Largo, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Apartments with BalconiesLargo Apartments with Gyms
Largo Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCapitol Heights, MDCheverly, MD
Peppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDSeven Corners, VAIlchester, MDDeale, MDTakoma Park, MDSummerfield, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Prince George's Community CollegeWashington Adventist University
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park