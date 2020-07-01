106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhouse located in Upper Marlboro, close to shopping, the beltway.New carpet,hardwood floors, bathrooms remodeled,new kitchen cabinets,new dishwasher,new oven, Eat in kitchen,dining area and nice size living room. Finished basement with laundry room which includes washer/dryer, possible 4th bedroom or home office, fireplace ...Basement leads out to fenced in backyard with patio. No Pets, No smoking, Credit score at least 640 and annual income of $70,000.00 A MUST SEE