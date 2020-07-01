All apartments in Largo
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE

106 College Station Drive · No Longer Available
Location

106 College Station Drive, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Beautiful freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhouse located in Upper Marlboro, close to shopping, the beltway.New carpet,hardwood floors, bathrooms remodeled,new kitchen cabinets,new dishwasher,new oven, Eat in kitchen,dining area and nice size living room. Finished basement with laundry room which includes washer/dryer, possible 4th bedroom or home office, fireplace ...Basement leads out to fenced in backyard with patio. No Pets, No smoking, Credit score at least 640 and annual income of $70,000.00 A MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE have any available units?
106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE have?
Some of 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE offer parking?
No, 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE have a pool?
No, 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

