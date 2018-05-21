10250 PRINCE PLACE

Amenities

Move-in ready, freshly painted 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo near shopping, Metrobus route and Prince George's Community College. Features new laminate flooring in living and dining rooms and new carpet in bedrooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and updated en suite with glass shower door. Enjoying cooking on your gas range. Unit is equipped with a full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy low utility bill in winter months (landlord pays for gas heat and gas hot water). Tenant pays for electricity (air conditioner, lights, etc.), phone, cable, wi-fi and annual swimming pool pass (if desired). No smoking. No pets.