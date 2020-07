Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

A wonderful opportunity to Rent this Totally renovated town home. The work is done,New Carpet, New Stove, New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher, New HVAC and so much more. Just steps way from Prince Georges Community College, Woodmore Town center, major shopping , minutes away from the Largo Metro train station and the metro bus stop is just outside your front door, while major highways are also within minutes. Please remove shoes when showing. Make this your great home. Thank you!