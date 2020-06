Amenities

Beautiful top floor 1 bed/1 bath condo that features new paint & new laminated floors,open floor plan,spacious & bright.Living room leads you to a big balcony.Refrigerator w/ice maker,microwave & dishwasher are only 2-3 months old.Washer & dryer in the unit.It's available immediately.Minutes away from Prince George Community College,metro,shopping & upcoming hospital.All utilities are included in the rent.