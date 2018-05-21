All apartments in Largo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

10105 Prince place, #104

10105 Prince Place · (301) 213-4795
Location

10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1399 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area. Modern lighting, freshly painted and spacious condominium with hardwood floor and beautiful countertop in Kitchen

--Bedroom is oversized with two large closets, the unit has a storage/laundry area with its own new washer/dryer.

--Well furnished kitchen with a beautiful countertop and fresh paint

FEATURES
Rooms:
Main Entrance:
Interior Style: Floor Plan-Traditional
Dining/Kitchen: Liv-Din Combo, Breakfast nook
Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Six burner stove, Washer
Amenities: Bath Ceramic Tile, beautiful Counters, pool Jets
Accessibility: Bus Stop immediately outside community and metro train 3 minutes away; reserved parking.

The unit also has a separate large balcony

Walking distance to Prince George's Community College, about 5 minutes from Andrews Air Force Base; 10 minutes from Washington, D. C. and 30 minutes from Baltimore.

Call 240 605 6252 to schedule your tour
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300631
Property Id 300631

(RLNE5856858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

