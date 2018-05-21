10105 Prince place, #104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631



1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area. Modern lighting, freshly painted and spacious condominium with hardwood floor and beautiful countertop in Kitchen



--Bedroom is oversized with two large closets, the unit has a storage/laundry area with its own new washer/dryer.



--Well furnished kitchen with a beautiful countertop and fresh paint



FEATURES

Rooms:

Main Entrance:

Interior Style: Floor Plan-Traditional

Dining/Kitchen: Liv-Din Combo, Breakfast nook

Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Six burner stove, Washer

Amenities: Bath Ceramic Tile, beautiful Counters, pool Jets

Accessibility: Bus Stop immediately outside community and metro train 3 minutes away; reserved parking.



The unit also has a separate large balcony



Walking distance to Prince George's Community College, about 5 minutes from Andrews Air Force Base; 10 minutes from Washington, D. C. and 30 minutes from Baltimore.



Call 240 605 6252 to schedule your tour

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300631

Property Id 300631



(RLNE5856858)