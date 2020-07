Amenities

Lovely and convenient two level townhouse! Wood finish floors throughout! Stainless Steel gas stove, Washer and dryer in unit, Updated full bath, Fantastic yard space, fenced in front, and with a gorgeous new privacy fence in back! Easy access to commuter routes and MARC station! Pets case by case. No smokers. Credit over 600 for all applicants.