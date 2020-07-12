/
lansdowne baltimore highlands
581 Apartments for rent in Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands, Lansdowne, MD
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
910 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD
3612 Annapolis Road, Baltimore Highlands, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
4612 sqft
The first floor is use as commercials; Sushi restaurant and Barber shopThe second floor unit #1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3218 TARTARIAN COURT
3218 Tartarian Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Updated townhome in Riverview Neighborhood. Eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Open living room with recessed lighting throughout. Updated bathrooms and brand new carpet in all bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3127 BERO ROAD
3127 Bero Road, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1024 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath interior townhouse with fenced front and backyard. Brand new laminate flooring on lower level and new carpet on upper level. Close to 95, UMBC, 695 & BWI.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
802 REGIS COURT
802 Regis Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 802 REGIS COURT in Lansdowne.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
462 LAMBERT COURT
462 Lambert Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
Available now! Move in ready 3 Bed 1 Bath 2 level town home with fully fenced yard plus a covered back porch. Nicely updated and washer dryer in unit! Close to schools, shopping, transportation. Visit www.1choicepropertymanagement.
Results within 1 mile of Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
1 Unit Available
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
11 unique floor plans to choose from with recently renovated energy-efficient kitchens, free water, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Located on MTA bus route and near MTA light rail. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
RiverWatch
5673 Furnace Ave, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1475 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Close to the St. Denis MARC station and I-195. Near Patapsco Valley State Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2711 Round Rd
2711 Round Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 bedroom/1 bathroom w/ updated kitchen - THIS TWO BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN CHERRY HILL. IT IS MINUTES FROM CHERRY HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND HARBOR HOSPITAL. CONVENIENT TO I-895, I-95 AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2429 Washington Blvd
2429 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Qualifications: - No previous eviction - No debt to a landlord - Background check - Makes 3X the rent Remodeled beautiful home with original wood floors, new cabinets, granite tops and new appliances, and Finished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2733 Rittenhouse Ave
2733 Rittenhouse Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1116 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Freshly painted throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5635 Oregon Ave
5635 Oregon Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1710 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22,2020. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath single family house in Halethorpe. Great area! Close to UMBC, the BWI Airport, Northrop Grumman, UMAB, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview. Short commute to I-695, and I-95.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
207 4TH AVENUE
207 4th Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1848 sqft
Classic Victorian home in Olde Brooklyn Park has it all! Rocking-chair front porch, ten-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, tall windows inviting lots of light, huge gourmet kitchen, stainless steel gas appliances, fenced back yard, 2-car
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1706 Wickes Avenue - 1
1706 Wickes Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Home with Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinets, All Stainless Appliances & new Back Splash. Gleaming Hardwood Floors on 1st & 2nd Floors. Remodeled Bath on Upper Level. Lower Level with Full Bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1914 BREITWERT AVENUE
1914 Breitwert Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
928 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1914 BREITWERT AVENUE in Baltimore.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
528 Maude Ave
528 Maude Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1020 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom + den townhouse with beautiful hardwood floors available now! Your new home features; a large living room with high ceilings, an updated beautiful open area kitchen, dining room, full bathroom with an over sized bathtub, 2 large
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3008 Elizabeth Ave
3008 Elizabeth Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2113 HARMAN AVENUE
2113 Harman Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
Well cared for brick home with parking in the back, lower level could be used as a third bedroom or a family room. Nice views from the back looking at the stadiums and the harbor.
Results within 5 miles of Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
14 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
11 Units Available
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
17 Units Available
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
